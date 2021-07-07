Sage Rock Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 400,000 MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSDAU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Taal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $228,000.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MSDAU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. 3,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,845. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSDAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU).

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.