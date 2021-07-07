Sage Rock Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 627,500 CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 627,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

Shares of CFVIU stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. 38,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,791. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFVIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.