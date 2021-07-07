Sage Rock Capital Management LP Invests $5.50 Million in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,950,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,771,000.

OTCMKTS:PFDRU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. 2,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,498. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.97. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

