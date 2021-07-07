Sage Rock Capital Management LP Sells 448,156 Shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,156 shares during the period. Sage Rock Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.00% of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DFPH stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. 3,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,236. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $11.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.03.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

