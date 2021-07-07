Sage Rock Capital Management LP Trims Stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 765,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,997 shares during the period. E.Merge Technology Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $7,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

ETAC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. 1,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,056. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

