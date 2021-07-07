Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $49.81. Salisbury Bancorp shares last traded at $48.28, with a volume of 9,767 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAL shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 84.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. 21.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

