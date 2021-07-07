Sandbridge X2 (NYSE:SBII) Shares Up 0.2%

Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.67. 1,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 8,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

About Sandbridge X2 (NYSE:SBII)

Sandbridge X2 Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

