Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF)

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deliveroo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DROOF traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. 157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,208. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $5.34.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

