Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to post sales of $29.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $44.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $21.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $120.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $160.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $130.84 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $307.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.73. 14,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,338. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $19.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

