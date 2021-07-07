Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

NYSE SC opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 51.93, a current ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.85.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,166,000 after buying an additional 247,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth $790,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth $1,256,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 1,631.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,523,000 after buying an additional 310,284 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth $558,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.