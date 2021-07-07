Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) PT Raised to $41.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Compass Point lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.91.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 51.93 and a quick ratio of 51.93. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

