Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBSNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

Shares of SBSNF stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.59. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $50.20.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.