Scotiabank Boosts Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$780.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$685.00 to C$780.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FFH. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Fairfax Financial to C$700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$675.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$550.00 to C$600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$625.00 to C$700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$675.83.

Shares of FFH stock opened at C$560.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$560.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.60 billion and a PE ratio of 5.63. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of C$346.84 and a 52 week high of C$581.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$36.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$34.21 by C$2.40. The business had revenue of C$7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.60 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial will post 49.7299994 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$576.67, for a total value of C$576,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,386,631.33.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

