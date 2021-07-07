Scotiabank Boosts Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$780.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$685.00 to C$780.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FFH. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Fairfax Financial to C$700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$675.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$550.00 to C$600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$625.00 to C$700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$675.83.
Shares of FFH stock opened at C$560.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$560.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.60 billion and a PE ratio of 5.63. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of C$346.84 and a 52 week high of C$581.00.
In other Fairfax Financial news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$576.67, for a total value of C$576,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,386,631.33.
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
