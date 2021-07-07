ScPrime (SCP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $863.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.0493 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a market cap of $1.79 million and $863.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001926 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00050659 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00059361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

SCP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 42,943,984 coins and its circulating supply is 36,260,373 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

