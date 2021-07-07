Sculptor Capital LP Invests $8.17 Million in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 828,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.12% of Group Nine Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,971,000.

Shares of Group Nine Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,751. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

