Sculptor Capital LP Purchases Shares of 755,396 KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 755,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 8.85% of KL Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,098,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,452,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $682,000.

NASDAQ:KLAQ traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,239. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72. KL Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

