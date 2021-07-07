Sculptor Capital LP Sells 1,308,532 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sculptor Capital LP reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 87.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,308,532 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at $191,208,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 523,070 shares of company stock worth $41,760,937. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.84. 886,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,880,860. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.59. The company has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.