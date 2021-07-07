Sculptor Capital LP Sells 75,453 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Sculptor Capital LP trimmed its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,837,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,453 shares during the period. Anaplan comprises approximately 1.7% of Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $206,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1,152.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anaplan by 27.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,767,601.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,173.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $2,711,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,018,666.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,980 shares of company stock worth $11,337,214 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLAN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of Anaplan stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,019. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -47.24 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.06.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.