Sculptor Capital LP Takes Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,575,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $104,511,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Sculptor Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 1.97% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,151,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 16,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,063,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000.

NYSEARCA KRE traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $62.95. The stock had a trading volume of 284,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,753,454. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $72.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.65.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

