Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $85.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.56. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

