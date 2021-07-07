Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$6.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 42.54% from the company’s current price.

SES has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$6.75 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.88.

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$4.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.32. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.21 and a 52 week high of C$5.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.42.

In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total value of C$29,322.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 499,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,162,899.95. Also, Director Bradley R. Munro sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total transaction of C$90,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$103,250.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

