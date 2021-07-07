See results about (LON:J) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

See results about (LON:J)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on See results about from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut See results about to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on See results about from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on See results about from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 333.83 ($4.36).

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for See results about Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for See results about and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.