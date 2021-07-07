Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Rating Lowered to Buy at AlphaValue

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) was downgraded by research analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNSE. Oppenheimer lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $8.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $270.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.47.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Peyer bought 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,291.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,408.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

