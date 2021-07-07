Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Sensient Technologies worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $99,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXT opened at $86.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.95. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.47.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.89 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

