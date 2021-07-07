SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,687 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

