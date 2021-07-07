SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 560.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 647,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 549,381 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at $534,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 29.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRG. Guggenheim lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRG opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.85.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.17%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

