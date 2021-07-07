SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth $11,768,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at $1,830,000. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at $511,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $757,000. Finally, Founders Fund IV Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $20,922,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

UPST opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $191.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.26.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

