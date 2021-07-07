Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (SIELY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 9th

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2223 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SIELY opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.91. Shanghai Electric Group has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $8.50.
About Shanghai Electric Group
