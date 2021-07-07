Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (SIELY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 9th

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2223 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIELY opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.91. Shanghai Electric Group has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

About Shanghai Electric Group

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. It offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.

