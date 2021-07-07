Shard Trading Down 24.5% Over Last Week (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Shard has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Shard coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000505 BTC on major exchanges. Shard has a market cap of $6.27 million and $3,471.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shard alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 73.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard Profile

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.