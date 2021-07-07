Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG)

Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
Challenger Energy Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.84.
About Challenger Energy Group
