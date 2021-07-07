Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG)

Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Challenger Energy Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.84.

About Challenger Energy Group

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Caribbean and South America. The company was formerly known as Bahamas Petroleum Company plc and changed its name to Challenger Energy Group PLC in May 2021. Challenger Energy Group PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

