Shore Capital Reiterates “No Recommendation” Rating for Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Shore Capital restated their no recommendation rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ocado Group to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 2,813 ($36.75) to GBX 2,825 ($36.91) in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ocado Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

LON:OCDO traded up GBX 23.50 ($0.31) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,925 ($25.15). 1,235,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,957.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,823.24 ($23.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07).

In related news, insider Jorn Rausing purchased 660,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,958 ($25.58) per share, for a total transaction of £12,938,013.66 ($16,903,597.67). Also, insider John W. Martin bought 1,339,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,933 ($25.25) per share, with a total value of £25,887,180.59 ($33,821,767.17). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,000,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,882,563,318.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

