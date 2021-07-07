Short Interest in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Rises By 18.7%

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.53.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $157.60 on Wednesday. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $160.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,745,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 61.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,046,000 after buying an additional 74,975 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at about $4,055,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

