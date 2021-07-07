Short Interest in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Grows By 17.5%

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,310,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 6,220,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 15.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in CNH Industrial by 157.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243,221 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 166.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $18,465,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 217.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,791,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. AlphaValue raised shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of -814.50 and a beta of 1.71.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

