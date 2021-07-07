Short Interest in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Decreases By 16.9%

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 888,900 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the May 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Diana Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.
DSX stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 28,195 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,757 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 62,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.
Diana Shipping Company Profile
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.
Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.