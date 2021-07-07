Short Interest in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Decreases By 16.9%

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 888,900 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the May 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Diana Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

DSX stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 19.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 28,195 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,757 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 62,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.