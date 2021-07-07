Short Interest in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Drops By 15.3%

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the May 31st total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 717,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE DNP opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.43. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNP. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 31.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 8.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

