Short Interest in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Rises By 18.1%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 671,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of InMode by 11.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
INMD stock opened at $91.65 on Wednesday. InMode has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $98.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.87.
INMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.
InMode Company Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
