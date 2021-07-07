Short Interest in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Rises By 18.1%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 671,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InMode during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of InMode by 11.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INMD stock opened at $91.65 on Wednesday. InMode has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $98.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that InMode will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

INMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

