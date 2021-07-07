Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Declines By 16.7%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IBTI opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.37. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $26.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) by 782.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,324 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 54.57% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $11,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

