Short Interest in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Decreases By 15.2%

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Kingsway Financial Services stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.99. Kingsway Financial Services has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.71% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also sells new home warranty products, as well as offers administration services to homebuilders and homeowners; markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.