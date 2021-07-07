Short Interest in Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Rises By 17.6%

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MVVYF opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. Moovly Media has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.21.

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Video Automator that allows companies, organizations, and brands produce template-based customized videos and distribute these to their target audiences through email, social media, and third-party applications; and WORDPRESS that helps personalize and automate video content.

