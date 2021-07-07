Short Interest in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Declines By 16.7%

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

Shares of NCSM stock opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. NCS Multistage has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $75.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.22. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NCS Multistage will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage during the first quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NCS Multistage by 23.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage during the first quarter worth $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage during the first quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, accelus sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.