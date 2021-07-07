Short Interest in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Declines By 16.9%

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the May 31st total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on RY. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $100.96 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $66.70 and a twelve month high of $104.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $143.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.49.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.8915 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 41.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $1,331,481,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 500.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,207 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 835.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,178,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

