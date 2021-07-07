Short Interest in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Rises By 18.5%

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $150.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $162.51.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $103,554,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 41.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,438,000 after buying an additional 567,789 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 85.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,618,000 after purchasing an additional 534,988 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $60,781,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,376,000 after acquiring an additional 306,336 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

