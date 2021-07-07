Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €54.40 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.40 ($64.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €51.57 ($60.67).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €52.50 ($61.76) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $59.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €48.08. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a twelve month high of €52.56 ($61.84).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

