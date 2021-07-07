Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €54.40 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.40 ($64.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €51.57 ($60.67).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €52.50 ($61.76) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $59.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €48.08. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a twelve month high of €52.56 ($61.84).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

