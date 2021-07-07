Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Gap Down to $3.44

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.44, but opened at $3.28. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

