SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.73 and last traded at C$10.81. 43,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 387,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 18.12 and a current ratio of 18.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.06). As a group, research analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

