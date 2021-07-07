Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Price Tops $0.0423 on Major Exchanges

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 7th. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $122,608.47 and $28.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00023897 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007181 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001624 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003001 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,899,896 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

