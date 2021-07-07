SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to report $2.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total value of $514,752.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,044 shares of company stock worth $11,047,884 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period.

NYSE:SITE traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $104.04 and a 52 week high of $206.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 1.24.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

