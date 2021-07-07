Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.54. Skechers U.S.A. reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 211.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

SKX traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $49.18. 24,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.44. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,413 shares in the company, valued at $13,739,392.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,311,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 377,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

