SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Trading Down 9.1%

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)’s stock price traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.32 and last traded at $9.32. 16,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 894,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on SkillSoft in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

SkillSoft Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SkillSoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkillSoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.