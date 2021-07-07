Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CAO Brandon Zell Sells 3,338 Shares

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,338 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $147,840.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE WORK opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $44.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 2,914,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,412,000 after buying an additional 1,101,155 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.